iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Up 1%

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.85. 119,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 245,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ishares

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.