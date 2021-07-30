Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%.

NYSE:MAA traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.01. 710,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

