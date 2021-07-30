Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.
Shares of MN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 96,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
About Manning & Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.