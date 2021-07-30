Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Shares of MN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 96,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

