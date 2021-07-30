Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $209,582.42 and approximately $38.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.