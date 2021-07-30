Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. 226,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $745.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.