Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 40,011 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,619% compared to the average volume of 2,328 put options.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

KPLT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 653,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,114. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

