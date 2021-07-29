Investors Purchase High Volume of Kinder Morgan Call Options (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 170,940 call options on the company. This is an increase of 687% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,714 call options.

KMI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,270,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707,081. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,112,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 456,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

