Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Shares of SB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,616. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

