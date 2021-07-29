Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

