Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

