Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

