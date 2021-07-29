Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%.

MN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 96,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,091. The stock has a market cap of $143.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.