JUIICE Achieves Market Cap of $156,928.53 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One JUIICE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a total market cap of $156,928.53 and approximately $285.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JUIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.