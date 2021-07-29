Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%.

CTSH stock traded up $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

