Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,661. The company has a market capitalization of $620.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

PGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.