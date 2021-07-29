First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%.

FCBC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 25,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

