Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post ($1.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.71). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($6.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($5.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($4.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

WYNN stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,017. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 6,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $914,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,044 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.