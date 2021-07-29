Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.66 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.77. 988,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,547. The company has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $535.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $541.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

