Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $69.96. 398,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,878. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

