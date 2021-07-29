Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.01 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $13.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,525.00. 1,733,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,741. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,405.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,586.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

