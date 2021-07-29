Benz (BENZ) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Benz has a total market cap of $547.60 and $1,069.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benz has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

