Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HRBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 205,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,014. Harbor Diversified has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

