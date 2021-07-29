Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Program

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 525,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.