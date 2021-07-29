Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%.
Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
