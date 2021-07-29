Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.