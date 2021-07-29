Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.850 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 99,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,518. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FORR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.