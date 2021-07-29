Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Up 73.1% This Week

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $84,465.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 73.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.00871226 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

