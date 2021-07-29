IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF remained flat at $$0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

