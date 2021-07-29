Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Decreases By 66.1%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LRLCY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.59. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.57.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.