Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Update

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS KDOZF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58. Kidoz has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

