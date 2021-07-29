Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.13. 429,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,613. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

