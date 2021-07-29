Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%.

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 887,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

