Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,465,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.80. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

