Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Anthem stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.33. 697,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.08. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

