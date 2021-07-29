GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GERS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.44.
About GreenShift
