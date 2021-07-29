GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GERS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

