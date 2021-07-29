Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Decreases By 88.2%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 26,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

