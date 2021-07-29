Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HALB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,183,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821,816. Halberd has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

