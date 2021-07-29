Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.27 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $26.920-$27.360 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $49.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $786.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $800.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $870.43.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

