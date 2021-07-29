yTSLA Finance Price Reaches $16.41 on Major Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 87.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for $16.41 or 0.00040831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $142,816.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

