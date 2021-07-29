Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells 11,647 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. 293,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 87.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 65,362 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

