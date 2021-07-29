Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

GFED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED remained flat at $$24.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.06% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

