Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

FET stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,776. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

