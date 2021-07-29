Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 296,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,379. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $119.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.62.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

