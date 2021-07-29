Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Announces Earnings Results

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ANVS traded down $65.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 7,046,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,454. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

