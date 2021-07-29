$541.50 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $541.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.00 million and the highest is $545.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $344.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 208,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

