$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce $206.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.22 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $199.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $717.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.74 million to $720.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $700.52 million, with estimates ranging from $681.70 million to $713.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.40. 285,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.22. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,307,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.