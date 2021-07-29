$51.20 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce sales of $51.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the highest is $56.30 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $201.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.96 million to $213.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.66 million, with estimates ranging from $220.69 million to $278.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 297,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,965 shares of company stock valued at $823,844. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $1,538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 471.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 624,489 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

