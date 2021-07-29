Aleph.im 24 Hour Volume Hits $214,499.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $214,499.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,454,287 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

