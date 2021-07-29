Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report sales of $30.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.34 million to $40.73 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 945.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $97.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,752. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

