Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the June 30th total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 253,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.50.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

