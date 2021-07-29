MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MNBEY stock remained flat at $$54.58 during midday trading on Thursday. MinebeaMitsumi has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.02.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

